Russia's coronavirus death toll passes 12,000

Russia’s death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 12,000 on Friday, as the country reported 186 new deaths in the past 24 hours, Reuters reports. 

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre registered 6,406 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 759,203, the world’s fourth highest caseload.

The death toll now stands at 12,123. Russia says 539,373 people have recovered.


