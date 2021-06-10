Russia’s coronavirus spread rate soars to new high since October

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate climbed to 1.15 in the past 24 hours, registering the highest level since October 14 last year, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Thursday.

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate increased from 1.24 to 1.43 in the past day, registering the highest level since October 1, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate in Russia and Moscow is growing amid new daily highs in COVID-19 cases: the infection tally hit the highest level since February 24 in Russia and since January 15 in Moscow.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.

News.Az