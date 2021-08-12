Russia’s COVID-19 case tally climbs by over 21,900

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia confirmed 21,932 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total caseload hit 6,534,791, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reported.

In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.34%.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 808 in the past 24 hours compared to 799 deaths reported a day earlier, reaching 168,049.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 20,195 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,828,972. According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 89.2% of the total number of infections.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Moscow has increased by 2,294 over the past 24 hours compared to 2,076 a day earlier. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,535,359 infections have been detected in the city.

The relative growth is at 0.15%.

News.Az