Russia's COVID-19 case tally surpasses 12 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 141,883 over the past day to 12,128,796, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.18%.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country rose by 678 over the past day to 332,690. A day earlier 663 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) decreased to 2.74%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 48,426 over the past day versus 40,301 a day earlier, reaching 10,337,008.

News.Az