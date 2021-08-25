Russia's COVID-19 cases exceed 6.8 mln

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia registered 19,536 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,804,910, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 809 to 178,423, and the number of recoveries increased by 19,654 to 6,073,157.

During the same period, Moscow reported 1,402 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,558,789.

According to media reports, more than 35.2 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.

News.Az

