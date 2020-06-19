Russia’s COVID-19 cases near 570,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has documented 7,972 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of documented cases reaching 569,063, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Friday, TASS reports.

For three days running, the amount of new cases has not surpassed 8,000. According to the crisis center, the daily increase rate has reached a minimal 1.4% for the past three days.

Moscow has documented 1,136 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, with the increase rate not surpassing 0.5% for the past three days. In total, 211,921 people have contracted the virus in Moscow.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

News.Az