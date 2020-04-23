Russia's COVID-19 cases over 60,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has grown over the past day by 4,774 to 62,773 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

Some 4,891 patients have recovered and 555 others have died.

"Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus infection cases to 62,773 (+8.2%) in 85 regions. Some 471 people have recovered over the past day and 4,891 over the entire period. Over the past day, 42 coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia has reached 555," the crisis center reported.

Some 47.8% of new coronavirus patients (2,282) confirmed in Russia over the past 24 hours have no symptoms.

The growth in the number of cases has slowed to 8.2% in Russia and 6.1% in Moscow.

Moscow has confirmed 1,959 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the capital to 33,940.

The number of coronavirus cases over the past day has risen by 688 to 7,278 in the Moscow Region and by 73 to 1,002 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. New cases have been also reported in 78 regions, including 191 cases in St. Petersburg, 97 in the Murmansk Region and 94 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.

A total of 471 people have recovered in 49 Russian regions, including 181 people in Moscow, 41 in St. Petersburg and 20 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Moscow has confirmed 27 deaths, St. Petersburg, the Krasnodar and Krasnoyarsk Regions have reported three fatalities. One person has died in the Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Tula, Yaroslavl, Perm Regions and the Republic of Ingushetia.

News.Az

