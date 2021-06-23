Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by nearly 30% last week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s COVID-19 incidence rose by nearly 30% last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"Over the past three weeks, we have been registering a growth in the incidence, which was especially seen last week. The incidence rate was 76.2 cases per 100,000 citizens - this is 29.2% more than the previous week," Golikova told a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the government members.

According to Golikova, the average daily incidence rate in Russia over the past week surged by 31.2%. "More than 47% of cases were registered in Moscow, which is followed by the Moscow Region and St. Petersburg," she said.

To date, as many as 5,368,513 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia, 4,902,110 people have recovered and another 130,895 have died. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

News.Az