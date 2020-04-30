Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 7,099 over the past day to 106,498 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, TASS reported.

By now, 11,619 people have recovered and 1,073 have died, the crisis center said.

"Russia has registered a growth in coronavirus infection cases in 85 regions to 106,399 cases (+7.1%). Some 1,333 people have been discharged over the past day and 11,619 over the entire period. The past day saw 101 fatalities bringing the total death toll from the coronavirus to 1,073," the crisis center reported.

In all, 2,829 new coronavirus patients (39.9%) are not showing any symptoms.

Moscow has confirmed 3,093 new coronavirus cases, taking the total case tally in the capital to 53,739. New cases have also been registered in 84 regions, including 793 cases in the Moscow Region, 336 in St. Petersburg, 158 in the Republic of Dagestan, 150 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 118 in the Bryansk Region and 113 in the Kaluga Region.

A total of 1,333 people have been discharged from hospitals in 58 regions, including 525 in Moscow, 71 in St. Petersburg, 59 in the Bryansk Region, 49 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 48 in Chechnya and 43 in the Krasnodar Region.

