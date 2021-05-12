Russia's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.9 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia registered 8,217 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,905,059, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another 355 deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 114,331.

According to the statement, 4,518,529 people have recovered, including 8,614 over the past day.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 2,718 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,124,630.

Over 132 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country so far.

(c) Xinhua

