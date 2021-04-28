Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll tops 109,000

  • Region
  • Share
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll tops 109,000

Russia reported 7,848 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, including 1,840 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,787,273, Reuters reports.

The government coronavirus taskforce also reported 387 deaths, pushing its death toll to 109,367. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      