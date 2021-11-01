Russia’s COVID-19 situation remains very challenging, says Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s epidemiological situation remains very challenging, there have never been so many COVID-19 cases, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to the president about the steps being taken by the armed forces to counter the pandemic.

"Today, I discussed it with Prime Minister [Mikhail Mishustin], [Deputy Prime Minister for Social Policy] Tatyana Golikova and Health Minister [Mikhail Murashko]. I have just talked to them. We have a very challenging [COVID-19] situation in the country. [We have recorded] as many as 40,000 cases of the infection every day, even more than 40,000. This has never happened before," the head of state noted.

Putin emphasized the need to continue work on combating COVID-19. According to the country’s leader, it is crucial for all Russian citizens as well as for the armed forces. "For them, it goes double, triple."

"It is essential to guarantee that the servicemen are on track and remain healthy. The combat readiness of the armed forces depends on this. Therefore, I ask you to continue this work," the president pointed out.

Putin has also instructed the Defense Ministry to continue supporting civil healthcare services in countering the pandemic. "Perhaps, you should involve your construction complex resources in this. Since there is a need to continue work to build prefabricated medical facilities," the president said.

News.Az