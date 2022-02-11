Russia's daily COVID-19 case tally tops 200,000 for first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 200,000 for the first time since the pandemic began as the Omicron coronavirus variant continued to spread, authorities said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

New cases jumped to 203,949, from 197,076 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 722 deaths in the last 24 hours.

News.Az