Russia’s daily COVID-19 incidence hits all-time high of over 31,290 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 daily cases climbed by 31,299 to 7,892,980, which is a record high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the coronavirus incidence increased by 0,4% in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 21,670 in the past 24 hours to 6,937,756.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, stood at 88% of those infected.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 986 over the past day versus 984 a day earlier, having reached 220,315 fatalities.

According to the center, this is an all-time high since the start of the pandemic.

News.Az