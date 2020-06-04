Russia’s daily COVID-19 less than 10,000 over past 20 days

Russia’s daily COVID-19 less than 10,000 over past 20 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus cases confirmed in the past day reached 8,831, and over the past 20 days this number did not exceed 10,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

The daily growth rate has remained at a record low of 2% like the day earlier.

A total of 441,108 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in Russia.

Currently, there are 231,101 active cases in the country.

New 1,998 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 767 in the Moscow Region, 375 in St. Petersburg, 319 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 298 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 184 in the Rostov Region.

News.Az