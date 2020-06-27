Yandex metrika counter

Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000

Russia on Saturday reported 6,852 new coronavirus cases, a figure that keeps the daily rise below 7,000 for a second day in a row for the first time since late April. The new cases take the cumulative nationwide tally to 627,646, Reuters reports. 

The country’s coronavirus response centre said 188 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,969.


News.Az 

