Russia’s defense minister makes unannounced visit to North Korea
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, second left, speaks with North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol, second right, during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on Friday arrived in North Korea on a previously unannounced visit.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Belousov is in Pyongyang to meet with North Korean military and military-political officials, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Times.
He was welcomed by his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang Chol, with a military band.
During the visit, Belousov praised the "expanding" ties between Russia and North Korea, emphasizing that their "friendly ties" are growing across various sectors, including military cooperation.
Russia and North Korea have strengthened their military ties since the onset of the Moscow-Kyiv war in February 2022.
The two countries signed a strategic partnership treaty in June which was recently ratified. The treaty provides for mutual military assistance in case of an attack and cooperation in the face of Western sanctions.
The United States and South Korea have accused Pyongyang of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine , with experts saying leader Kim Jong Un was eager to gain advanced technology and battle experience in return for his troops.