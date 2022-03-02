Russia's delegation to wait for Ukrainian negotiators Wednesday evening: Kremlin spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian delegation for peace talks with Ukraine will wait for the opposite side at the Belarusian-Polish border this evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a daily briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Russia hopes Ukraine's delegation will come for the second round of negotiations.

"Let's hope that happens (the Ukrainian delegation arrives). Our people will be on the spot and will be ready to sit down at the negotiating table in the evening."

Responding to a question, Peskov said "the fulfillment of the conditions formulated by the Russian president to resolve the situation" would be what Russia will consider as a successful result of negotiations.

"All conditions necessary to resolve this situation have been formulated quite clearly by the President of Russia (Vladimir Putin) on several occasions.

"In particular, we listed these conditions, because Putin explained them in detail to his international interlocutors during telephone conversations," he noted.

Peskov added that Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential advisor, will continue to serve as the head of the Russian delegation.

As for a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Peskov said it is too early to speak about that.

