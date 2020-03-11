Russia’s Federation Council approves bill on constitutional amendments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) has approved a bill amending the country’s Constitution at a plenary meeting on Wednesday, TASS repo

A total of 160 senators voted in favor of the bill, while one voted no, and another three abstained.

The bill sets a limit of two presidential terms but the incumbent head of state will have the opportunity to run for president once the amendments come into force. The bill expands the authority of Russia’s parliament and Constitutional Court, bars officials from holding foreign passports and residence permits and ensures the supremacy of the Constitution within Russia’s legal system.

