Russia’s foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on May 10-11, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Thursday.

"During the visit, a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as interaction in the international arena, are expected to be thoroughly discussed," Zakharova said.

The spokesperson noted that Minister Lavrov is also scheduled to pay a visit to Armenia on May 5-6.

News.Az