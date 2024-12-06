Russia’s international reserves lose 2.39% in November to $616 bln — Central Bank
Russia’s international reserves amounted to $616.486 bln as of December 1, 2024, a decrease by 2.39% (or by $15.087 bln) compared with the beginning of November, said Russia's Central Bank, News.az reports citing TASS.
As of December 1, 2023, the country’s international reserves amounted to $592.352 bln.
Russia’s currency reserves slipped by 1.31%to $418.342 bln, while the cost of monetary gold in reserves decreased by 4.6% to $198.144 bln in November.
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.
