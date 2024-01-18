Russia’s Lavrov blames Armenia for delaying opening of Zangezur Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Armenia of delaying the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, News.Az reports.

“It is unfortunate that the creation of such a useful route for Armenia via the Syunik region is still on paper. I see the reason in Yerevan's position,” Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

News.Az