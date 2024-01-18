Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s Lavrov blames Armenia for delaying opening of Zangezur Corridor

  • Region
  • Share
Russia’s Lavrov blames Armenia for delaying opening of Zangezur Corridor

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Armenia of delaying the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, News.Az reports.

“It is unfortunate that the creation of such a useful route for Armenia via the Syunik region is still on paper. I see the reason in Yerevan's position,” Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      