Russia’s Lavrov embarks on official visit to Armenia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Yerevan for an official visit, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Lavrov has arrived in the Armenian capital from Ankara, where he held talks with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

On Thursday, the top Russian diplomat is scheduled for talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, as well as with the prime minister and the president of Armenia. On Friday, Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

