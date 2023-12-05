Russia’s Lavrov hails Azerbaijan-initiated 3+3 platform as ‘promising’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3+3 regional cooperation platform is becoming more and more promising, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said during talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Lavrov noted that Azerbaijan’s initiative to form a regional platform of the South Caucasus "3+3" is already taking shape. “This is also a promising format. I will be glad to hear your assessments on further steps in this direction,” he said.

Lavrov added that the Russian side expects Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to attend the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be held in St. Petersburg.

"At the very end of the month, traditionally at the beginning of Christmas days, St. Petersburg will host meetings of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal CIS summit, where we expect the participation, as it was in previous years, of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” the top Russian diplomat added.

News.Az