Russia’s Lavrov in close contact with his Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov remains in close contact with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts over the situation in Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Russian peacekeepers keep making all necessary efforts to stabilize the situation, according to the statement.

“Active work is in process with both sides via all channels and on all levels, including the top national leadership,” the ministry added.

News.Az