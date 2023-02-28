Russia’s Lavrov invites Azerbaijani counterpart to Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov to pay a visit to Russia.

“I met with Jeyhun Bayramov twice last year. During the discussions, we also looked into many issues related to peace building in the South Caucasus,” Lavrov, who is paying an official visit to Baku, said at a press conference, News.Az reports.

“We do great work in both oil, fuel and industry. Russian energy operators are ready to actively participate in restoration and construction works in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,” the Russian minister added.

News.Az