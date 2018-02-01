Russia’s Lavrov: OSCE to continue joint work to contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE, through joint efforts, will continue to contribute to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Russian FM Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov made the remarks at a press conference with his Italian counterpart, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Angelino Alfano in Moscow on Feb. 1, APA’s correspondent reported from Moscow.

The Russian foreign minister said he had discussed the ongoing conflicts in the OSCE area at the meeting with his Italian counterpart.

"With our joint efforts, the OSCE will continue to contribute to preventing the conflicts in the Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh, and chair the Geneva discussions ensuring security in the South Caucasus. The OSCE will continue to work in the Balkans as well. First and foremost, we want to see the OSCE playing an active role in Kosovo,” Lavrov added.

