Russia’s Lavrov soon to visit Azerbaijan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Azerbaijan to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), to be held in Baku on December 14, Trend reported citing spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova as saying.

Zakharova made the remarks at the press conference on Dec. 5.

“The results of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the BSEC for the first half of the year will be summed up at the meeting,” she said.

"A wide range of issues of the regional agenda in the field of economic cooperation, including such topical issues as transport, energy, agriculture, science, technology and health care, will also be considered," Zakharova said.

She stressed that Russia will use the upcoming event to promote a unifying agenda and the required proposals in support of the BSEC objectives, including the coordination of the framework for the development of e-commerce and the implementation of the single window initiated by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC chairmanship at the 38th meeting of the BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held on June 27.

BSEC was founded in 1992. The headquarters is located in Istanbul.

