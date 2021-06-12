Russia's lowcoster to launch weekly flights to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Azimut airline will start operating flights from Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar and Mineralnye Vody to Baku, according to the Russian media.

Flights from Mineralnye Vody to the capital of Azerbaijan will be operated from June 19, 2021 on Saturdays. Departure from Mineralnye Vody is scheduled at 10:20, landing in Baku - at 13:00 (GMT+4). The return flight will depart at 14:45 and land at 15:10.

The company said that flights from Rostov-on-Don will begin on June 23 on Wednesdays. Departure - at 09:15, landing in Baku - at 12:20. The return flight will depart at 13:20 and land at 14:34.

The airline will launch flights from Krasnodar to Baku from June 26 on Saturdays. Departure is scheduled at 08:10, arrival in Baku - at 11:10. The return flight will depart at 13:05 and arrive at 13:55.

Boarding is allowed to passengers only upon presentation of a negative test result for COVID-19, issued 48 hours before departure.

News.Az