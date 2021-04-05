Russia’s media watchdog extends measures to slow down Twitter until May 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has decided to extend measures to slow down Twitter until May 15, the service reported on Monday.

"Taking into account the decision made by Twitter for the first time to change the principles and speed of its own moderation service in Russia and to remove a significant part of the prohibited content, Roskomnadzor decided not to proceed to the next measure - to completely block activities of the social network on the territory of the country, extending a measure to limit Twitter traffic until May 15," the statement said.

News.Az