Russia's MFA calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resume negotiations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia (MFA) called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resume negotiations, the official representative of the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing today, News.az reports.

She noted that there is no alternative to the peace process: "We believe that there is no alternative to the peace process. We are determined and confirm our position once again. We call on the parties to exercise restraint in their statements and actions and to resume negotiations on all tracks of the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations."


