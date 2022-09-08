Russia's MFA: Khovaev is in Baku in order to discuss peace agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The pace of Russia's cooperation, activity, and work regime with Baku and Yerevan regarding the post-conflict settlement has not decreased. In the last few years, the intensity of contacts at the highest level, at the level of diplomats and inter-agency and newly formed contact mechanisms, confirms this once again," said the official representative of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova at today's briefing, News.az reports.

He said that Moscow's contacts with Baku and Yerevan take place almost on a daily basis: "As for the possibility of meetings at the highest level, let me remind you that the presidential administration can comment on this".

Zakharova said that the Special Representative of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovaev is on a visit to Baku these days. According to him, the Russian diplomat came to Baku to discuss the perspectives of signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia: "Khovaev plans to visit Yerevan for this purpose soon".

News.Az