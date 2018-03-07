Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya - source

A Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter crashed in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, a spokesman for the local emergencies services said.

"According to preliminary information, up to 8 people were killed in the incident. The information on casualties is being verified," TASS cited the spokesman as saying. 

He added that the helicopter presumably belonged to the Border Guard Service.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

