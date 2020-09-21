Yandex metrika counter

Russia's new coronavirus cases at highest since July 18

Russia on Monday reported 6,196 new coronavirus cases, the most recorded over 24 hours since July 18, pushing its national tally to 1,109,595, the fourth largest in the world, according to Reuters.

Authorities also reported 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 19,489.


