Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 26,000 for first time since October 6

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 25,907 to 10,267,719 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The number of new daily cases was below 26,000 for the first time since October 6.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.25%.

Russia recorded 1,027 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 1,019 the day before.

Coronavirus fatalities were below 1,100 for the fifth consecutive day. The total death toll has reached 299,249.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.91% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia recorded 40,219 coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic. The total number of recoveries has climbed to 9,055,199.

According to data from the crisis center, 88.2% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

News.Az