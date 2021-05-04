Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s NordStar airline to launch flights from Norilsk to Baku

Russian NordStar airline will start operating flights on the Norilsk-Ufa-Baku route from May 21, a source in the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

The NordStar planes will fly to Baku once a week - on Fridays.

"Departure from Baku to Norilsk - at 18:50 (GMT +4); from Norilsk to Ufa - at 22:35 (GMT +3), arrival from Ufa to Baku - at 17:10 (GMT +3)," the source said.

Due to the COVID-19, only the following persons are allowed to enter the territory of Azerbaijan:

· Citizens of Azerbaijan;

· Employees of diplomatic missions of foreign states in the Azerbaijani territory and their family members;

· Foreign citizens who are family members of Azerbaijani citizens;

· Foreign citizens having permit to work in Azerbaijan;

· Foreign citizens having a permanent or temporary permit for residence in Azerbaijan;

· Foreign students studying in Azerbaijan;

· Foreign citizens who have a special permit from the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

