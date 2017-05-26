Russia's Novak says may discuss adjustments to OPEC deal at monitoring committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the monitoring committee may discuss possibility of adjusting options of a deal to cut oil production with OPEC at a monitoring committee meeting, Reuters reports.

"We can convene (the committee meeting) at any time but under the plan, it gets together every two months," Novak said when asked whether the terms of the deal, which was agreed to be extended on Thursday, could be in theory changed.

At Thursday's meeting in Vienna the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of output until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The initial agreement would have expired next month.

