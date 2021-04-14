Russia’s Perm region plans to open representative office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Perm region of the Russian Federation plans to open a representative office in Azerbaijan, according to the region`s Minister of Economic Development Eduard Sosnin.

He said that according to researches into potential foreign export markets, a list of 10 priority countries was worked out.

"The list of the countries where we want to development economic activity includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, India, China, the UAE, Finland, Germany and Japan."

"It is planned to conclude agreements on the implementation of mutually beneficial foreign economic relations in these countries, to establish and develop an agent network of Perm regional offices, and to participate in exhibitions and joint business missions," Sosnin added.

News.Az