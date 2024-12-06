Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s Putin again accuses West of escalating tensions in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western nations of escalating the situation in Ukraine, warning that their actions are pushing the world closer to a global conflict.

"Of special concern, naturally, is the situation in the European region, in particular, in Ukraine. Western countries are deliberately escalating tensions - this is them who are responsible for the present-day tragedy and they continue aggravating the situation," Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Such an irresponsible policy is driving the world to the brink of a global conflict," he stressed.

