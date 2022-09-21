Russia’s Putin announces partial mobilization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in the country as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to carry out partial mobilization in Russian Federation," Putin addressed the nation.

Putin noted that he signed a corresponding decree.

“I’ve already signed a relevant decree. Mobilization activities in the country started today,” the president added.

According to the decree published on the Kremlin website, the Russian citizens from 18 and 50 fall under military mobilization, they will be paid as military personnel serving under contract.

The contracts of professional military personnel will be automatically extended till the end of the mobilization.

News.Az