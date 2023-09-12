Russia’s Putin: Armenian leadership recognized Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian leadership essentially recognized Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Garabagh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok, News.Az reports.

“Armenia has recognized Garabagh as part of Azerbaijan. That is it, what are you talking about?” Putin asked.

The Russian leader said that Azerbaijan is not interested in ethnic cleansing in Garabagh.

Also, during his speech, Putin answered a question of whether Pashinyan called him.

“He sent me a detailed letter, we are in contact. There are no problems with Armenia and Pashinyan,” he added.

News.Az