Russia’s Putin arrives in Astana for key talks with Kazakh counterpart

Russia’s Putin arrives in Astana for key talks with Kazakh counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Astana for his second visit to Kazakhstan in 2024, marking a high-level state visit.

The official welcome ceremony will take place at Akorda, the residence of the Kazakh leader, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Throughout the day, the leaders will work together, holding private talks as well as discussions with delegations. They will participate in a joint document signing ceremony and deliver video addresses to the plenary session of the 20th-anniversary forum on interregional cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.On November 28, Putin will continue the implementation of his agenda by attending the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit.

News.Az