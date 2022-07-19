Russia’s Putin arrives in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday embarked on a visit to the Iranian capital Tehran, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Putin is scheduled to take part in three rounds of bilateral negotiations and in the summit of the guarantor states of the Astana process for settlement in Syria. After the negotiations, the sides will adopt a joint statement and will make a statement for the media.

The Russian leader will also hold meetings with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as with Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei.

News.Az