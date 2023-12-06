Russia's Putin arrives in UAE for meeting with Emirati leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Abu Dhabi, where he will hold talks with his Emirati counterpart, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the initial meeting will include the presidents’ respective delegations, and will be followed by talks between the two leaders in a one-on-one format.

Upon completing his working agenda in Abu Dhabi, Putin will continue on to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the same day. There, he has talks scheduled with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Ushakov noted that the Russian president will be traveling to the UAE and Saudi Arabia with gifts for his hosts, as per the standard protocol and traditions of such high-level overseas visits.

Previously, Putin visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia in October 2019.

News.Az