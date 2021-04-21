Russia’s Putin calls for tighter control in fight against carbon emissions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia needs to ensure tight control and monitoring to combat carbon emissions, as well as to adjust its agriculture and industries to climate change, President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, TASS reports.

"We must respond to the challenges of climate change and adapt agriculture, industries, the housing and utilities sector, and our entire infrastructure to it. [In addition, we must] create an industry for the utilization of carbon emissions, reduce their volumes and introduce strict control and monitoring there," he said.

Putin noted that in the coming 30 years, the accumulated volume of net greenhouse gas emission in Russia should be less than in the EU.

"This is a difficult task considering the size of our country, and the specifics of its geography, climate and economic structure. But I am absolutely sure that this goal is fully realistic given our scientific and technological potential," Putin said.

News.Az