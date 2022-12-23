Russia’s Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

“Under your leadership, the friendly Azerbaijan is confidently moving along the path of socio-economic development and strengthening its position on the international arena. Your personal contribution to the establishment and strengthening of allied interaction between our states cannot be overestimated,” Putin said in his congratulatory message.

“I sincerely value our trusting, friendly relationship. I am confident that we will continue our close joint work on topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda.

I sincerely wish you robust health, well-being and success. I avail myself of this opportunity to ask you to convey my heartfelt regards to your family,” the Russian president said.

