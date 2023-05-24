Russia’s Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“Please accept my cordial congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Independence Day,” Putin said in his congratulatory message.

“Your country has achieved an impressive success in economic and social fields. Azerbaijan enjoys a well-deserved prestige on a global scale, and plays an important role in solving many important issues on the international agenda. Russian-Azerbaijani relations have reached the level of allied interaction, and constructive bilateral cooperation is dynamically developing in various areas,” the Russian president said.

“I am confident that, with the combined efforts we will ensure further cultivation of the whole range of partnership ties for the benefit of our friendly peoples.

I wholeheartedly wish You, dear Ilham Heydarovich, robust health and success, and your fellow citizens happiness and prosperity,” Putin added.

News.Az