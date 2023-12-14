Yandex metrika counter

Russia's Putin denounces calls to bar Israeli athletes from international competitions

Calls to ban Israeli athletes from taking part in international tournaments contradict the Olympic principles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"Sports is outside of politics, [it] is meant to unite people. Why would that affect athletes? Let them go and compete unrestricted," Putin emphasized.


