Russia’s Putin discusses Ukraine crisis with French counterpart, German chancellor
- 10 Mar 2022 12:51
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 171346
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/russias-putin-discusses-ukraine-crisis-with-french-counterpart-german-chancellor Copied
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held phone conversations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists, News.Az reports.
During the phone calls, the parties discussed the current situation in Ukraine.