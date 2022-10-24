Russia’s Putin has no plans for talks with US, French counterparts: Kremlin

Russia’s Putin has no plans for talks with US, French counterparts: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to talk to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron or to US leader Joe Biden yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

"No. There are no such plans at the moment," Peskov said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergeiy Shoigu on Sunday held telephone conversations with his British, French and Turkish counterparts. Shoigu conveyed to his colleagues Moscow's concerns about Ukraine’s possible use of a dirty bomb. The Russian top brass also spoke over telephone with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on Friday and Sunday.

News.Az